Humboldt Grange #501 Annual Mother's Day Weekend Plant Sale and Seed Exchange

On Saturday, May 9th, and Sunday, May 10th, join the Humboldt Grange #501 for our Annual Mother's Day Weekend Plant Sale and Seed Exchange!

Located at 5845 Humboldt Hill Road, our doors will be open to the public between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Over the Mother's Day Weekend the Grange Hall will be filled with a wide variety of succulents, houseplants, flowers, vegetables, and much much more. Along with a generous selection of seeds to share.

The Humboldt Grange is also seeking donations of plants for the sale, and for volunteers to help with the event. Even a couple of hours of your time goes a long way.

For more information or to volunteer, please call 707‑442‑4890 and press 2 when prompted.

https://www.facebook.com/events/951982147624313/