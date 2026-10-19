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Humboldt Bay Mycological Society's 48th Annual Mushroom Fair

Humboldt Bay Mycological Society's 48th Annual Mushroom Fair

Join the Humboldt Bay Mycological Society for their 48th Annual Mushroom Fair on Sunday, Nov. 22 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Arcata Community Center (321 Dr. M.L.K. Jr Pkwy, Arcata). This enchanting event features fresh mushroom displays, speakers, food, and vendors. The fair is a vital fundraiser for HBMS, a non-profit supporting education throughout the year. Admission is $10.00 for adults, $5.00 for Students, Seniors (60+), Veterans, Kids 7-17, and free for kids under 6. No one turned away for lack of funds. For more details, visit hbmycologicalsociety.org

Arcata Community Center
Up to $10
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Humboldt Bay Mycological Society
hbmsfairchair@gmail.com
http://hbmycologicalsociety.org/wp/get-involved/mushroom-fair/
Arcata Community Center
321 Dr. M.L.K. Jr Pkwy
Arcata, California 95521