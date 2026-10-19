Humboldt Bay Mycological Society's 48th Annual Mushroom Fair

Join the Humboldt Bay Mycological Society for their 48th Annual Mushroom Fair on Sunday, Nov. 22 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Arcata Community Center (321 Dr. M.L.K. Jr Pkwy, Arcata). This enchanting event features fresh mushroom displays, speakers, food, and vendors. The fair is a vital fundraiser for HBMS, a non-profit supporting education throughout the year. Admission is $10.00 for adults, $5.00 for Students, Seniors (60+), Veterans, Kids 7-17, and free for kids under 6. No one turned away for lack of funds. For more details, visit hbmycologicalsociety.org