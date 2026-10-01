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Huge Two-Day Book Sale at Eureka Library

Huge Two-Day Book Sale at Eureka Library

Friends of the Redwood Libraries is hosting its huge two-day book sale on Friday, October 9 and Saturday, October 10 from 10:000 AM to 3:30 PM at the Eureka Main Library, 1313 Third Street. All hardbacks are $1.00, paperbacks are $0.50 and media is $0.25. Friday's sale is for members and membership can be purchased at the door. Saturday's sale welcomes everyone. Bring a friend! Cash and credit cards are accepted. All proceeds benefit the Humboldt County Library System. For more information, contact eurekafrl.org.

Eureka Main Library
10:00 AM - 03:30 PM, every day through Oct 10, 2026.

Event Supported By

Friends of the Redwood Libraries
707-269-1995
eurekafrl.org
Eureka Main Library
1313 3rd Street
Eureka, California 95501
7072691995
friends@eurekafrl.org
eurekafrl.org