Huge Two-Day Book Sale at Eureka Library
Huge Two-Day Book Sale at Eureka Library
Friends of the Redwood Libraries is hosting its huge two-day book sale on Friday, October 9 and Saturday, October 10 from 10:000 AM to 3:30 PM at the Eureka Main Library, 1313 Third Street. All hardbacks are $1.00, paperbacks are $0.50 and media is $0.25. Friday's sale is for members and membership can be purchased at the door. Saturday's sale welcomes everyone. Bring a friend! Cash and credit cards are accepted. All proceeds benefit the Humboldt County Library System. For more information, contact eurekafrl.org.
Eureka Main Library
10:00 AM - 03:30 PM, every day through Oct 10, 2026.
Event Supported By
Friends of the Redwood Libraries
707-269-1995
Eureka Main Library
1313 3rd StreetEureka, California 95501
7072691995
friends@eurekafrl.org