Huge Two-Day Book Sale at Eureka Library

Friends of the Redwood Libraries is hosting its huge two-day book sale on Friday, October 9 and Saturday, October 10 from 10:000 AM to 3:30 PM at the Eureka Main Library, 1313 Third Street. All hardbacks are $1.00, paperbacks are $0.50 and media is $0.25. Friday's sale is for members and membership can be purchased at the door. Saturday's sale welcomes everyone. Bring a friend! Cash and credit cards are accepted. All proceeds benefit the Humboldt County Library System. For more information, contact eurekafrl.org.