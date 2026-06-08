© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How Braver Angels Began (and keeping the vision alive)

How Braver Angels Began (and keeping the vision alive)

Braver Angels Southern Willamette Valley Alliance invites the public to a free June 25 event in Eugene on the movement’s origins, its mission today, and practical ways to bridge political divides through respectful conversation.

· Who: Braver Angels Southern Willamette Valley Alliance welcomes community members and the public.

· What: A free program on how Braver Angels began, its mission today, and practical ways to bridge political divides.

· When: June 25, 2026, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

· Where: Bethesda Lutheran Church, 4445 Royal Ave., Eugene.

· Why: To help people communicate across political differences while preserving important relationships.

To register, visit the Southern Willamette Valley Alliance home page and scroll to “Monthly sharing circles” for the registration link. For questions, eSWVA@braverangels.org.

Bethesda Lutheran Church
Free
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Braver Angels Southern Willamette Valley Alliance
5413017798
mary@braverangels.org
braverangels.org/oregon

Artist Group Info

southern-willamette-valley@braverangels.org
Bethesda Lutheran Church
4445 Royal Ave.
Eugene, Oregon 97404
5413017798
ldayton@braverangels.org
https://braverangels.org/event/politics-families-friends-preserving-relationships-with-loved-ones-despite-political-differences/