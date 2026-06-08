How Braver Angels Began (and keeping the vision alive)

Braver Angels Southern Willamette Valley Alliance invites the public to a free June 25 event in Eugene on the movement’s origins, its mission today, and practical ways to bridge political divides through respectful conversation.

· Who: Braver Angels Southern Willamette Valley Alliance welcomes community members and the public.

· What: A free program on how Braver Angels began, its mission today, and practical ways to bridge political divides.

· When: June 25, 2026, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

· Where: Bethesda Lutheran Church, 4445 Royal Ave., Eugene.

· Why: To help people communicate across political differences while preserving important relationships.

To register, visit the Southern Willamette Valley Alliance home page and scroll to “Monthly sharing circles” for the registration link. For questions, eSWVA@braverangels.org.