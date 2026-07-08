Holy Fire Reiki I Training

Holy Fire Reiki is a foundational healing path to open the channel and activate your inner light. Reiki is traditionally taught in three levels. In this workshop we will activate Holy Fire Reiki I: The self healing path, for each student. This path is a way to deepen your relationship with yourself & learn to attune to energy in and around you.

With fantastic research about the benefits of Reiki, now is the perfect time to learn. Even hospitals are offering Reiki training as continued education for their staff!

Holy Fire Reiki has incredible benefits such as internal peace, quick healing and recovery, spiritual awakening & a deeper connection to the divine.

Open your channel with this incredible day-long workshop at the beautiful Jackson Wellsprings!

Facilitator Maggie McGee first learned Reiki 7 years ago & has been working with the energies ever since. After an eye opening trip to Japan last year, she opened her Reiki school to share this potent medicine with all who are ready to receive.

Is this you? 🔥🦋

Reach out today!

Payment plans available.