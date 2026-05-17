HOLLY THEATRE WELCOMES PAM TILLIS

The Historic Holly Theatre welcomes Grammy-winning

singer-songwriter Pam Tillis for An Evening with Pam Tillis on Sunday, May 17,

2026, bringing an evening of beloved country hits, personal storytelling, and

unforgettable music to downtown Medford.

One of the defining voices of 1990s country music, Tillis is known for her rich

vocals, sharp songwriting, and unmistakable Southern spirit. The daughter of

Country Music legend Mel Tillis, she stepped confidently into her own spotlight

and built a celebrated career marked by platinum albums and chart-topping

success.

Her debut album, Put Yourself in My Place, went gold, followed by platinum-selling releases

Homeward Looking Angel, Sweetheart’s Dance, and Greatest Hits. Tillis topped the country charts

with “Shake the Sugar Tree,” “Mi Vida Loca (My Crazy Life),” “When You Walk in the Room,” and

“Don’t Tell Me What to Do,” along with her signature classic, “Maybe It Was Memphis.”

Presented as an intimate evening of music and storytelling, the performance blends beloved

country classics with the warmth, humor, and personal stories of a lifetime on the road and a

legacy rooted in American country music.

EVENT DETAILS:

Date: Sunday, May 17, 2026

Location: Holly Theatre | 226 W. 6th Street

Medford OR 97501

Doors: 7:00 PM | Concert: 8:00 PM

www.hollytheatre.org

Box Office Hours: Wed – Fri 11 AM – 1 PM and two

hours before doors.

ABOUT THE HISTORIC HOLLY THEATRE:

Since its grand reopening in March 2025, the Holly Theatre has been dedicated to bringing world-class

performances to downtown Medford. Its inaugural season highlights a mix of performing arts and

community events that enrich the city’s cultural landscape while celebrating the theatre’s 95-year legacy.