HOLLY THEATRE WELCOMES PAM TILLIS
HOLLY THEATRE WELCOMES PAM TILLIS
The Historic Holly Theatre welcomes Grammy-winning
singer-songwriter Pam Tillis for An Evening with Pam Tillis on Sunday, May 17,
2026, bringing an evening of beloved country hits, personal storytelling, and
unforgettable music to downtown Medford.
One of the defining voices of 1990s country music, Tillis is known for her rich
vocals, sharp songwriting, and unmistakable Southern spirit. The daughter of
Country Music legend Mel Tillis, she stepped confidently into her own spotlight
and built a celebrated career marked by platinum albums and chart-topping
success.
Her debut album, Put Yourself in My Place, went gold, followed by platinum-selling releases
Homeward Looking Angel, Sweetheart’s Dance, and Greatest Hits. Tillis topped the country charts
with “Shake the Sugar Tree,” “Mi Vida Loca (My Crazy Life),” “When You Walk in the Room,” and
“Don’t Tell Me What to Do,” along with her signature classic, “Maybe It Was Memphis.”
Presented as an intimate evening of music and storytelling, the performance blends beloved
country classics with the warmth, humor, and personal stories of a lifetime on the road and a
legacy rooted in American country music.
EVENT DETAILS:
Date: Sunday, May 17, 2026
Location: Holly Theatre | 226 W. 6th Street
Medford OR 97501
Doors: 7:00 PM | Concert: 8:00 PM
www.hollytheatre.org
Box Office Hours: Wed – Fri 11 AM – 1 PM and two
hours before doors.
ABOUT THE HISTORIC HOLLY THEATRE:
Since its grand reopening in March 2025, the Holly Theatre has been dedicated to bringing world-class
performances to downtown Medford. Its inaugural season highlights a mix of performing arts and
community events that enrich the city’s cultural landscape while celebrating the theatre’s 95-year legacy.