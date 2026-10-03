Historic Landmark Jubilee

60 years of history deserves a Jubilee!

Join us in downtown Jacksonville on Saturday, October 10, from 11 AM–8 PM as we celebrate 60 years as a National Historic Landmark District.

Spend the day exploring the streets, stories, shops, and businesses that make Jacksonville unique.

• History Center Grand Opening + ribbon cutting at 10:30 AM

• Live music at five downtown venues

• Free special-edition trolley shuttle

• History tours & Wine Trolley tours

• Shopping & dining specials

…and more throughout the day!

Whether Jacksonville is your hometown, your favorite weekend getaway, or somewhere you’ve been meaning to visit, come celebrate this special milestone with us.

Save the date, bring your friends, and come be part of the Jacksonville Jubilee!