Hiroshima-Nagasaki observance: Screening of "An Ordinary Insanity"
Hiroshima-Nagasaki observance: Screening of "An Ordinary Insanity"
Daniel Ellsberg of "Pentagon Papers" fame and a fierce advocate for nuclear disarmament speaks in this short, powerful documentary about the long-standing U.S. commitment to nuclear weapons and nuclear war-planning, and the enormous threat it poses to humankind. After the screening, there will be a discussion of grassroots efforts to reverse U.S. policy and to stop uranium mining projects in Oregon.
Medford Library
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 9 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Peace House
541-482-9625
info@peacehouse.net
Artist Group Info
herbertrothschild6839@gmail.com
Medford Library
205 S. Central AveMedford, Oregon 97504
541-774-8690
information@jcls.org