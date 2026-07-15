© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hiroshima-Nagasaki observance: Screening of "An Ordinary Insanity"

Hiroshima-Nagasaki observance: Screening of "An Ordinary Insanity"

Daniel Ellsberg of "Pentagon Papers" fame and a fierce advocate for nuclear disarmament speaks in this short, powerful documentary about the long-standing U.S. commitment to nuclear weapons and nuclear war-planning, and the enormous threat it poses to humankind. After the screening, there will be a discussion of grassroots efforts to reverse U.S. policy and to stop uranium mining projects in Oregon.

Medford Library
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 9 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Peace House
541-482-9625
info@peacehouse.net
www.peacehouse.net

Artist Group Info

herbertrothschild6839@gmail.com
Medford Library
205 S. Central Ave
Medford, Oregon 97504
541-774-8690
information@jcls.org
https://jcls.libcal.com/event/12304913