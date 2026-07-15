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Hiroshima-Nagasaki commemoration: "The Seeds of Peace" screening

Hiroshima-Nagasaki commemoration: "The Seeds of Peace" screening

Medford resident Hideko Tamura Snider, 80 years after surviving the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, gathers seeds of tree that survived the blast and arranging for them to be planted in towns across Oregon. They are living symbols of remembrance, healing and hope. A Q & A with director David Hedberg will follow the screening.

SOU Music Music Recital Hall
$8, $5 for children
06:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 3 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Peace House
541-482-9625
info@peacehouse.net
www.peacehouse.net

Artist Group Info

herbertrothschild6839@gmail.com
SOU Music Music Recital Hall
450 S Mountain Ave
Ashland, Oregon 97520
(541) 833-3066
tickets@animamundiproductions.com
http://animamundiproductions.com/tickets/