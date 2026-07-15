Hiroshima-Nagasaki commemoration: "The Seeds of Peace" screening
Hiroshima-Nagasaki commemoration: "The Seeds of Peace" screening
Medford resident Hideko Tamura Snider, 80 years after surviving the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, gathers seeds of tree that survived the blast and arranging for them to be planted in towns across Oregon. They are living symbols of remembrance, healing and hope. A Q & A with director David Hedberg will follow the screening.
SOU Music Music Recital Hall
$8, $5 for children
06:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 3 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Peace House
541-482-9625
info@peacehouse.net
Artist Group Info
herbertrothschild6839@gmail.com
SOU Music Music Recital Hall
450 S Mountain AveAshland, Oregon 97520
(541) 833-3066
tickets@animamundiproductions.com