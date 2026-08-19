Harvest Fest at SOREC - Celebrating 115 Years

Join us on Oct. 17 from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. to celebrate 115 years of service and support to Southern Oregon by your local OSU Agricultural Experiment Station at SOREC!

What started in 1911 with a plot of land in Talent, OR has grown into multiple labs with dedicated researchers supporting Southern Oregon agriculture through real-world research, education, and outreach to ag industry, local educators, and the public.

If you've ever been curious about exactly what we do at Southern Oregon Research and Extension Center (SOREC), now is your chance to learn more about our Entomology, Plant Pathology, and Viticulture labs through interactive exhibits, take a haywagon ride around our research orchards and vineyards, and visit Extension programs in the auditorium!

This event is free and open to all.