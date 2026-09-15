Guided hike in the Soda Mountain Wilderness

Right in our backyard, the Pacific Crest Trail runs through the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument and the Soda Mountain Wilderness. Let KS Wild take you on a guided hike into the wild as we explore the Soda Mountain Wilderness!

Join us for a moderate 4-6 mile group hike on the PCT to enjoy the old-growth forests and sweeping views of the Siskiyou Crest from the trail.

RSVP at https://www.kswild.org/upcoming-events/csnm-hike