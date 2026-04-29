Golden Hour Photo Blitz and Workshop

Join us for an inspiring evening, enjoy a photography walk, and choose to participate in the optional follow-up photography contest. Golden hours is one of the most beautiful times of the day and mid-May means you will immerse yourself in the early spring buds, blooms, birds, and butterflies of the meadow!

Artist-in-Partnership Matt Witt

Photography talk and walk: All are welcome. From amateurs to professional photographers, film or digital, fancy cameras or cell phone cameras... we will emphasize capturing imagery that imparts a connection to land. We'll see sampling of 7 years of Vesper Meadow photographs from Artist-in-Partnership Matt Witt and learn about composing photographs that reflect love of the land and its living beings. Then participants will walk in small groups or solo to explore and capture images at Vesper Meadow with a photographer's eye, using whatever camera device you may have. Participants may choose to follow up with Matt and receive a personalized photo critique and tips after the event.

Showcase: We will welcome photo submissions via weblink (provided upon registration), through June 1st. All photos will be showcased in a digital art gallery with the themes of:

Healing Creek

Forest Life

Humans on the Land

Living in Reciprocity

Space is limited, register to hold your spot: