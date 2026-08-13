Gemstone Bead Trunk Show
Gemstone Bead Trunk Show
Join us for the annual Janu Gems Gemstone Bead Trunk Show at Looking Glass Beads & Jewelry in downtown Ashland. Discover an exceptional selection of gemstone bead strands and loose stones, brought especially for this once-a-year event. A special opportunity for jewelry makers, collectors, and gemstone lovers!
Looking Glass Beads and Jewelry
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Looking Glass Beads and Jewelry
541-482-7000
keeponmovin7@gmail.com
Looking Glass Beads and Jewelry
283 East Main StreetAshland, Oregon 97520
541482-7000
keeponmovin7@gmail.com