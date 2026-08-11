Gemstone Bead Trunk Show
Gemstone Bead Trunk Show
A once-a-year opportunity to shop an exceptional selection of gemstone beads and cut stones from Janu Gems. Discover aquamarine, ruby, emerald, sapphire and many other beautiful gems in a wide variety of cuts, colors and styles. Two days only!
Looking Glass Beads and Jewelry
11:00 AM - 07:00 PM, every day through Sep 05, 2026.
Event Supported By
Looking Glass Beads and Jewelry
541-482-7000
keeponmovin7@gmail.com
Looking Glass Beads and Jewelry
283 East Main StreetAshland, Oregon 97520
541482-7000
keeponmovin7@gmail.com