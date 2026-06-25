Gears & Glory: Kinetic Sculpture Lab Hosts Open House

The Kinetic Sculpture Lab is opening its doors to the community for creativity, curiosity, and glory at its Open House on July 11th from Noon to 2:00 PM at its new home 1680 Samoa Boulevard in Arcata.

Come explore the Lab’s new space, meet the makers, and get a behind-the-scenes look at the incredible human-powered art machines that define Humboldt’s beloved kinetic culture. This is a chance for the community to connect with local artists, engineers, and builders who bring these larger-than-life sculptures to life.

Event Details:

What: Kinetic Sculpture Lab Open House

When: July 11th 2026, noon – 2:00 PM

Where: Kinetic Sculpture Lab, 1680 Samoa Blvd., Arcata, CA

Whether you're a longtime fan of the Kinetic Race or brand new to the scene, this event is the perfect opportunity to experience the magic of the Lab’s new home, support local teams, and bask in the glory of it all.

