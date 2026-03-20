From Soil to Society: The Role of Community in Agriculture
From Soil to Society: The Role of Community in Agriculture
Join us for an engaging discussion on the powerful connection between agriculture and community. This program explores how our food system shapes relationships, why many farmers face ongoing challenges, and how reconnecting with where our food comes from can strengthen local communities. Participants will leave with a deeper appreciation for the work behind their food and simple ways to get involved, starting with growing something themselves.
Presented by The Farm at Southern Oregon University
Ashland Library
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Mon, 20 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Jackson County Library Services and The Farm at SOU