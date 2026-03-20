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From Soil to Society: The Role of Community in Agriculture

From Soil to Society: The Role of Community in Agriculture

Join us for an engaging discussion on the powerful connection between agriculture and community. This program explores how our food system shapes relationships, why many farmers face ongoing challenges, and how reconnecting with where our food comes from can strengthen local communities. Participants will leave with a deeper appreciation for the work behind their food and simple ways to get involved, starting with growing something themselves.

Presented by The Farm at Southern Oregon University

Ashland Library
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Mon, 20 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Jackson County Library Services and The Farm at SOU
Ashland Library
410 Siskiyou Boulevard
Ashland, Oregon 97520
https://jcls.libcal.com/event/7297755