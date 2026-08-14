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Friends and Family Nature Walk: Sensing the Seasons - Summer Water Wonder!

Friends and Family Nature Walk: Sensing the Seasons - Summer Water Wonder!

Join us for a morning of exploration around the waterways at the beautiful Singing Rock Ranch through hands-on observation, looking for macroinvertebrates, and spending time relaxing and nature journaling by the creek. All ages are welcome!

Singing Rock Ranch
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Fri, 21 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Mount Shasta Bioregional Ecology Center
530.926.5655
kaylamarie@mountshastaecology.org
https://mountshastaecology.org/
Singing Rock Ranch
1620 Lombardi Road
Mount Shasta, California 96067