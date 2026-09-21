Friends & Family Nature Walk: Mushrooms of Sáttítla

Join the Mount Shasta Bioregional Ecology Center (MSBEC) and the Mount Shasta Mycological Society for a mushroom exploration adventure in the new Sáttítla Highlands National Monument! We'll learn about what mushrooms are, how they live and support the earth, and how to go about identifying them. We'll share fun facts, bust some myths, find and observe mushrooms of many varieties, and do a nature journaling activity. No experience required! All ages are welcome at this event. Register here for up to date carpool and caravan information: https://mountshastaecology.charityproud.org/EventRegistration/Index/29370

