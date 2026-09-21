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Friends & Family Nature Walk: Mushrooms of Sáttítla

Friends & Family Nature Walk: Mushrooms of Sáttítla

Join the Mount Shasta Bioregional Ecology Center (MSBEC) and the Mount Shasta Mycological Society for a mushroom exploration adventure in the new Sáttítla Highlands National Monument! We'll learn about what mushrooms are, how they live and support the earth, and how to go about identifying them. We'll share fun facts, bust some myths, find and observe mushrooms of many varieties, and do a nature journaling activity. No experience required! All ages are welcome at this event. Register here for up to date carpool and caravan information: https://mountshastaecology.charityproud.org/EventRegistration/Index/29370

Sáttítla Highlands National Monument in the Medicine Lake Highlands
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Mount Shasta Bioregional Ecology Center
530.926.5655
kaylamarie@mountshastaecology.org
https://mountshastaecology.org/
Sáttítla Highlands National Monument in the Medicine Lake Highlands