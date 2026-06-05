Friends & Family Nature Walk: Birds of Summer

Celebrate summer birds with a Friends & Family Nature Walk hosted by the Mount Shasta Area Audubon and Mount Shasta Bioregional Ecology Center. We’ll explore bird language, habitat, patterns of migration, nesting, and bird ID. We’ll have activities for beginning birders and families as well as opportunities for more advanced birders to go deeper. All ages are welcome to this free event.

Register here: https://mountshastaecology.charityproud.org/EventRegistration/Index/27799