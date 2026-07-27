American Legion Grants Pass Auxiliary Unit 28 is having a Free Veteran Meal on Thursday

August 13th

206 NW F St, Grants Pass

Free Veteran Meal. Serving from 3-5pm. Serving Orange Chicken

RSVP by Wed before the meal by calling 541-474-6400

Beverages are available for purchase. Donations are welcome.

Grants Pass Auxiliary received donated funds to host this dinner

Proceeds benefit the American Legion Grants Pass Unit 28 Auxiliary Programs