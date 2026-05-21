FREE Talk: Building Loving Boundaries with Your Child

Presentation Summary: Is your child listening to you? Join Parent Coach Satya for a FREE talk designed to help parents experience a breakthrough in setting limits. If you find yourself struggling to stick to boundaries, fearing conflict with your child, feeling like your voice is invisible in your own home, or in constant director mode this session is for you. (This class is only for adults, not for children)

We will explore how to create a peaceful and harmonious environment where you feel more connected to your child, even when holding a firm boundary.

What we will cover:

• Rules vs. Boundaries: Learn the critical difference between the two.

• Holding Space: Discover what it truly means to hold space for your child.

• The “Aha” Moment: Understand the foundational “why” behind building boundaries that actually foster love and connection.

• Boundaries that Last: How to set limits that stick.

Instructor Bio: Satya Beneventi is your partner in parenting. As a deeply passionate parent coach, she specializes in individual, couple, and group sessions that help families transform their daily dynamics. Satya is dedicated to helping parents move away from power struggles and toward creating peaceful, harmonious homes with lasting change. Satya raised her two children, now 22yo daughter and 20yo son, in Jacksonville!

