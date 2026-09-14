Free Screening of the Documentary "Common Ground"

Southern Oregon Food Solutions will host a screening of the documentary “Common Ground” at the end of National Food Waste Prevention Week (FWPW) on October 4th at 3pm at Ashland Bellview Grange on 1050 Tolman Creek Road.

Southern Oregon Food Solutions (SOFS) is joining more than 500 partners across the country to support National Food Waste Prevention Week September 28 - October 4, 2026, which is a week-long awareness campaign to inspire cultural changes that reduce food waste at home, work and in our communities.

Reducing wasted food matters and together we can save money, conserve resources and improve food access for all. Wasted food is a problem we can solve. Each one of us has the potential to personally affect how much food goes unused.

Common Ground profiles a hopeful and uplifting movement of white, black, and indigenous farmers who are using alternative “regenerative” models of agriculture that could balance the climate, save our health, and stabilize America’s economy – before it’s too late. Common Ground is ”a love letter to our children… and a blueprint for securing our future” according to its featured narrator, Woody Harrelson.

This event is made possible with collaboration from Southern Oregon Food Solutions, The Climate Joy Project, Bellview Grange #759, Ashland Climate Collaborative, Oregon Dept. of Environmental Quality and Rogue Valley Food System Network. We partnered with Food Waste Prevention Week in order to promote the value of food and to raise awareness about the need to end food loss and waste at home, in the workplace and within communities.

