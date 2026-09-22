FREE: Neighborhood Pumpkin Party:
FREE: Neighborhood Pumpkin Party:
Visit the JCC to decorate a pumpkin, play games, win prizes and enjoy some hot apple cider. This FREE. community event will take place during the Jacksonville Halloween Promenade.
Costumes encouraged!
Jacksonville Community Center
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Jacksonville Community Center
5417022585
info@jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org
Jacksonville Community Center
160 E Main StJacksonville, Oregon 97530
5417022585
info@jacksonvillecommunitycenter.org