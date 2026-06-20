Free House Concert Featuring Nick Garrett-Powell

Before he was mesmerizing Pacific Northwest crowds, Southern Oregon’s Nick Garrett-Powell was working as a certified audio engineer in Hollywood, mixing audio for major Disney and Warner Bros film remasters. Today, he’s taking that master-level understanding of sound and bringing it straight to the live stage.

Nick doesn’t just play music; he creates an interactive audio spectacle. Described as a “stunt guitarist,” his futuristic approach unifies complex acoustic fingerstyle, jaw harp, mandolin, and soaring vocals.

Instead of backing tracks, Nick uses live looping to layer percussion, deep bass grooves, and gypsy jazz leads directly from his six-string.

It’s an organic, fascinating look at modern music creation that seamlessly floats between smooth reggae and groovy basslines; jazz standards and intricate fingerstyle; and mid-century classics to modern pop hits. This is a rare chance to see a world-class multi-instrumentalist perform a completely FREE intimate house concert Bring a friend, find a seat, and prepare to have your socks knocked off!

