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Free, Friendly Folk Dance Party May 8 at the North Bend Library 6-8pm

Free, Friendly Folk Dance Party May 8 at the North Bend Library 6-8pm

All are welcome to experience the joy of folk dancing, and do so to wonderful live music this Friday in North bend. The North Bend Public Library, in partnership with the South Coast Folk Society, invites everyone to join the fun starting at 6:00 Friday evening, May 8, in their beautiful Activity Room. Folk Dance Night at the Library is a monthly dance party every second Friday at 6:00.  It’s a delightful way to spend an evening, and there’s refreshments for all.

This free social gathering is open to new and experienced dancers. Dance to live music from around the world played by skilled local musicians. Beautiful, beginner-friendly dances will be taught throughout the evening. They are fun to do, and easy to learn. If you can walk, you can folk dance, and folk dancing is so much more fun. Don’t be shy, give it a try.

There’s plenty of room for dancing in the spacious, newly remodeled, North Bend Library Activity Room. And, there is room to sit and enjoy live music when you take a moment to rest. Plus there will be refreshments available during the band break.

This is an alcohol-free and fragrance-free public event. Children under 12 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.  For more information about the Library dance parties, call Paul Poresky at 541-404-8267.

The North Bend Public Library
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 8 May 2026

Event Supported By

South Coast Folk Society
541-404-8267
southcoastfolksociety@gmail.com
southcoastfolksociety.com
The North Bend Public Library
1800 Sherman Avenue
North Bend, Oregon 97459
5417560400
ddouglas@northbendlibrary.org
northbendoregon.us/library