Free Family Screening: NATURE “Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure”
Free Family Screening: NATURE “Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure”
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street friends on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure to a Kenyan elephant sanctuary and an African safari. Southern Oregon PBS and Ashland Library invite families to a free screening of NATURE “Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure,” presented in collaboration with Sesame Workshop.
• Friday, October 9th at 11:00am at Ashland Library, 410 Siskiyou Blvd, Ashland, OR 97520 – with Special Guest Wildlife Safari
• Free and open to the public.
The special premieres Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 8/7c on PBS, PBS Kids, PBS.org, YouTube and the PBS app.
Ashland Pubic Library
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Southern Oregon PBS
541-779-0808
info@sopbs.org
Ashland Pubic Library
410 Siskiyou BoulevardAshland, Oregon 97520
5417746996
information@jcls.org