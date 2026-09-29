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Free Family Screening: NATURE “Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure”

Free Family Screening: NATURE “Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure”

Join Elmo and the Sesame Street friends on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure to a Kenyan elephant sanctuary and an African safari. Southern Oregon PBS and Ashland Library invite families to a free screening of NATURE “Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure,” presented in collaboration with Sesame Workshop.
• Friday, October 9th at 11:00am at Ashland Library, 410 Siskiyou Blvd, Ashland, OR 97520 – with Special Guest Wildlife Safari
• Free and open to the public.
The special premieres Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 8/7c on PBS, PBS Kids, PBS.org, YouTube and the PBS app.

Ashland Pubic Library
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Southern Oregon PBS
541-779-0808
info@sopbs.org
https://www.sopbs.org/
Ashland Pubic Library
410 Siskiyou Boulevard
Ashland, Oregon 97520
5417746996
information@jcls.org
https://jcls.org/