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Free Family Classes

Free Family Classes

Medford Children's Therapy invites Jackson & Josephine county residents to join our FREE monthly Family Education Series, led by our experienced Occupational & Physical Therapists.

Designed for parents and caregivers to learn practical strategies that support their children's success at home, school, and in the community, while connecting with other families.

Most classes are held online, with quarterly in-person sessions. Join us on each third Tuesday of every month at 4:30PM!

Topics include managing routines, sensory regulation, personal care, independence, and life skills.

Whether you're looking for new strategies to support your child, seeking resources within the local community, searching for answers to small or complex challenges, or simply the opportunity to connect with other families & caregivers, we'd love to have you join us!

Registration is required: https://www.mct4kids.org/family-classes.

Medford Children's Therapy
04:30 PM - 05:30 PM, every month on Tuesday through Jul 21, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Medford Children's Therapy
(541) 613-6505
shanie.hurst@nt4kids.org
https://www.mct4kids.org/
Medford Children's Therapy
400 Crater Lake Ave
Medford, Oregon 97504
(541) 613-6505
https://www.mct4kids.org/