Free Family Classes

Medford Children's Therapy invites Jackson & Josephine county residents to join our FREE monthly Family Education Series, led by our experienced Occupational & Physical Therapists.

Designed for parents and caregivers to learn practical strategies that support their children's success at home, school, and in the community, while connecting with other families.

Most classes are held online, with quarterly in-person sessions. Join us on each third Tuesday of every month at 4:30PM!

Topics include managing routines, sensory regulation, personal care, independence, and life skills.

Whether you're looking for new strategies to support your child, seeking resources within the local community, searching for answers to small or complex challenges, or simply the opportunity to connect with other families & caregivers, we'd love to have you join us!

Registration is required: https://www.mct4kids.org/family-classes.