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Free Eureka Repair Café!

Free Eureka Repair Café!

🛠 Repair Café is back in Eureka on Sunday, November 8! 🛠
👖 The Repair Café is an international movement that connects skilled volunteers with community members who have broken items in need of a second life, which keeps useful items out of the landfill and in our homes where they belong. If you have a broken lamp waiting to be fixed or a hole in your favorite jeans waiting to be patched, bring them on down for a FREE repair to the ADORNI CENTER, 1011 Waterfront Drive from 10am-2pm on Sunday, November 8.
▶ Items must be small enough to be carried by yourself, and you must take them home at the end of the event. If you have the materials for the repair, please bring them. Examples of items to bring include; bikes, laptops, lamps, clothing, jewelry, stereo, small wooden furniture, and more!
‼ Volunteers are needed! Click the link below to sign up, make sure to check for the November 8 Eureka date: https://signup.com/.../invi.../secure/1122197800102/false...
For more information, email humboldtrepaircafe@gmail.com or hatwood@eurekaca.gov

Adorni Community and Recreation Center
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

City of Eureka- Community Services
7074414218
hatwood@eurekaca.gov
EmpowerEureka.com
Adorni Community and Recreation Center
1101 Waterfront Dr
Eureka, California 95501