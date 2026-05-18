Free Eureka Repair Café!

🛠 Repair Café is back in Eureka on Sunday, November 8! 🛠

👖 The Repair Café is an international movement that connects skilled volunteers with community members who have broken items in need of a second life, which keeps useful items out of the landfill and in our homes where they belong. If you have a broken lamp waiting to be fixed or a hole in your favorite jeans waiting to be patched, bring them on down for a FREE repair to the ADORNI CENTER, 1011 Waterfront Drive from 10am-2pm on Sunday, November 8.

▶ Items must be small enough to be carried by yourself, and you must take them home at the end of the event. If you have the materials for the repair, please bring them. Examples of items to bring include; bikes, laptops, lamps, clothing, jewelry, stereo, small wooden furniture, and more!

‼ Volunteers are needed! Click the link below to sign up, make sure to check for the November 8 Eureka date: https://signup.com/.../invi.../secure/1122197800102/false...

For more information, email humboldtrepaircafe@gmail.com or hatwood@eurekaca.gov