Four Shillings Short FAREWELL TOUR - Celtic, Folk, & World Music, Concert on the Lawn

Free concert! LAST CHANCE to hear beloved Celtic, folk, and world music duo Four Shillings

Short.

Now on their FAREWELL TOUR, never to visit Curry* or Coos counties again. Come to

Dragonfly Farm & Nursery, just north of Langlois, Oregon (between Bandon and Port Orford) for

this open-air concert. Bring a chair or blanket and come be delighted. Food and drink

vendors here too. Say goodbye to these fabulous scholar-musicians, or hear them live for the

first time.

Sponsored by Friends of Langlois Public Library for your enjoyment. We thank the two

musicians for bringing beautiful music, and instruments both ancient and modern, to our rural

area for several decades.

*Friends of both Langlois and Port Orford Public Libraries brought Four Shillings Short here one

last time, so there are two more concerts on Tuesday July 28 at the Port Orford library. A kids’

educational music program is at 11 AM and the final Curry county concert is at 5:30 PM. Hope

you can come.