Four Shillings Short FAREWELL TOUR - Celtic, Folk, & World Music, Concert on the Lawn
Four Shillings Short FAREWELL TOUR - Celtic, Folk, & World Music, Concert on the Lawn
Free concert! LAST CHANCE to hear beloved Celtic, folk, and world music duo Four Shillings
Short.
Now on their FAREWELL TOUR, never to visit Curry* or Coos counties again. Come to
Dragonfly Farm & Nursery, just north of Langlois, Oregon (between Bandon and Port Orford) for
this open-air concert. Bring a chair or blanket and come be delighted. Food and drink
vendors here too. Say goodbye to these fabulous scholar-musicians, or hear them live for the
first time.
Sponsored by Friends of Langlois Public Library for your enjoyment. We thank the two
musicians for bringing beautiful music, and instruments both ancient and modern, to our rural
area for several decades.
*Friends of both Langlois and Port Orford Public Libraries brought Four Shillings Short here one
last time, so there are two more concerts on Tuesday July 28 at the Port Orford library. A kids’
educational music program is at 11 AM and the final Curry county concert is at 5:30 PM. Hope
you can come.