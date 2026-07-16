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Four Shillings Short FAREWELL TOUR - Celtic, Folk, & World Music, Concert on the Lawn

Four Shillings Short FAREWELL TOUR - Celtic, Folk, & World Music, Concert on the Lawn

Free concert! LAST CHANCE to hear beloved Celtic, folk, and world music duo Four Shillings
Short.

Now on their FAREWELL TOUR, never to visit Curry* or Coos counties again. Come to
Dragonfly Farm & Nursery, just north of Langlois, Oregon (between Bandon and Port Orford) for
this open-air concert. Bring a chair or blanket and come be delighted. Food and drink
vendors here too. Say goodbye to these fabulous scholar-musicians, or hear them live for the
first time.

Sponsored by Friends of Langlois Public Library for your enjoyment. We thank the two
musicians for bringing beautiful music, and instruments both ancient and modern, to our rural
area for several decades.

*Friends of both Langlois and Port Orford Public Libraries brought Four Shillings Short here one
last time, so there are two more concerts on Tuesday July 28 at the Port Orford library. A kids’
educational music program is at 11 AM and the final Curry county concert is at 5:30 PM. Hope
you can come.

Dragonfly Farm & Nursery
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 26 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of Langlois Public Library
541 348-2269
aguerin@hotmail.com
http://LangloisPublicLibrary.org

Artist Group Info

Four Shillings Short
4shillingsshort.com
Dragonfly Farm & Nursery
49295 Highway 101
Langlois, Oregon 97450
541-844-5559
contact@dragonflyfarm-langlois.com
dragonflyfarmlanglois.com