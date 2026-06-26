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'Flutes in the Park'

'Flutes in the Park'

Ashland Flute Circle welcomes back, 'Flutes in the Park', Sat., July 18th, 2026, at the Bandshell in Lithia Park, Ashland, OR!
2:00 to 5:00pm is 'Open Mic,' for flute players, with sign-up sheet. 7:00 to 9:15pm is Free Concert with Pam Mortensen, Timothy JP Gomez, and the Tommy Graven Band.
Food Trucks, Vendors, Raffle & Silent Auction.
Please bring a blanket or lawn chair. Sorry, Service Dogs only.
facebook: 'Ashland Flute Circle, Oregon', email: ashlandflute@gmail.com

Lithia Park Bandshell
02:00 PM - 09:15 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Ashland Flute Circle
541 770-7058
AshlandFlute@gmail.com
https://AshlandFluteCircle.com/events/

Artist Group Info

Tommy Graven
https://tommygravenmusic.com
Lithia Park Bandshell
Winburn Way
Ashland, Oregon 97520
541.552.6101
oca@sou.edu
https://oca.sou.edu