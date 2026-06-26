'Flutes in the Park'
'Flutes in the Park'
Ashland Flute Circle welcomes back, 'Flutes in the Park', Sat., July 18th, 2026, at the Bandshell in Lithia Park, Ashland, OR!
2:00 to 5:00pm is 'Open Mic,' for flute players, with sign-up sheet. 7:00 to 9:15pm is Free Concert with Pam Mortensen, Timothy JP Gomez, and the Tommy Graven Band.
Food Trucks, Vendors, Raffle & Silent Auction.
Please bring a blanket or lawn chair. Sorry, Service Dogs only.
facebook: 'Ashland Flute Circle, Oregon', email: ashlandflute@gmail.com
Lithia Park Bandshell
02:00 PM - 09:15 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Ashland Flute Circle
541 770-7058
AshlandFlute@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Tommy Graven
Lithia Park Bandshell
Winburn WayAshland, Oregon 97520
541.552.6101
oca@sou.edu