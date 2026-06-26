Ashland Flute Circle welcomes back, 'Flutes in the Park', Sat., July 18th, 2026, at the Bandshell in Lithia Park, Ashland, OR!

2:00 to 5:00pm is 'Open Mic,' for flute players, with sign-up sheet. 7:00 to 9:15pm is Free Concert with Pam Mortensen, Timothy JP Gomez, and the Tommy Graven Band.

Food Trucks, Vendors, Raffle & Silent Auction.

Please bring a blanket or lawn chair. Sorry, Service Dogs only.

facebook: 'Ashland Flute Circle, Oregon', email: ashlandflute@gmail.com