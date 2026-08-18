Fiction Book Sale at Eureka Library

On Saturday, August 29, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m, Friends of the Redwood Libraries is holding a one-day fiction book sale at the Eureka Main Library, 1313 Third Street, Eureka. This will include a full inventory of fiction, mysteries, novels and classics; all priced at $0.50.

Payment may be made by cash or credit cards; small bills are appreciated. All proceeds benefit the entire Humboldt County Library System. For more information, visit eurekafrl.org.