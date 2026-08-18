Fiction Book Sale at Eureka Library
Fiction Book Sale at Eureka Library
On Saturday, August 29, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m, Friends of the Redwood Libraries is holding a one-day fiction book sale at the Eureka Main Library, 1313 Third Street, Eureka. This will include a full inventory of fiction, mysteries, novels and classics; all priced at $0.50.
Payment may be made by cash or credit cards; small bills are appreciated. All proceeds benefit the entire Humboldt County Library System. For more information, visit eurekafrl.org.
Eureka Main Library
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of the Redwood Libraries
707-269-1995
Eureka Main Library
1313 3rd StreetEureka, California 95501
7072691995
friends@eurekafrl.org