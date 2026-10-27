Fantastic Fungi: I <3 Rot

Get ready for a wild, gooey, and slightly creepy trip into the fungal underworld. Join The Natural History Museum of Cal Poly Humboldt for: Favorite fungi: I Love Rot. November 13th, 2026, 6:30-8:00PM. Join Maria Morrow, Professor of Botany and Environmental Science in a weird and wonderful exploration of the strange lives of mushrooms that rot. Explore the different types of wood rot, discover the fungi behind them, and meet the mushrooms that they produce. Discover how decaying wood creates vital wildlife habitats. By the end you will be seeing the forest through the eyes of a fungal detective and falling in love with rot. Whether you are new to mushrooming or a seasoned spore nerd, you'll leave with new ID tips, cool facts, and probably a few delightful shudders! Look Closer! Come for the Rot, stay for the science.

For more information visit our web site at natmus@humboldt.edu or call 707-826-4480

