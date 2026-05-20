Family Contra Dance Saturday, May 30, North Bayside Grange 6:00-8:30 in North Bend

All are welcome to enjoy a delightful evening of social dancing at the North Bayside Grange on Saturday, May 30th, from 6-8:30pm. Dance to great live music and skilled calling. This friendly community gathering is open to singles and couples. Join the fun at the Bay Area Family Contra Dance, featuring hours of congenial social dance. This monthly event is sponsored by the South Coast Folk Society. It’s a light-hearted community gathering appropriate for teens and adults. This event is free, and new dancers are always welcome. No prior experience or partner is required at this alcohol- and fragrance-free event.

Contra Dancing is fun, and easy to learn, like an old-time barn dance. It’s a delightful way to socialize to beautiful, uplifting music. Come swing your partner and do-si-do to the fantastic music of the Outstanding Open Band. Popular callers Lorie Bunyard and Stacy Rose will provide a lesson for new dancers at 6:00pm, and expert calling all evening. Wear casual clothes and comfortable shoes. Please join us on the dance floor, or relax and enjoy fine music.

Many thanks to the North Bayside Grange, a wonderful dance venue, for hosting the monthly Bay Area Contra Dances. The center is open to all ages and is located at 67577 E Bay Road, North Bend, just across the bridge, in Glasgow. Save the date. Doors open at 5:45, and a $5 donation would be much appreciated. There will be refreshments available all evening, plus a raffle. Contact Paul at 541-404-8267 for more information, or vis