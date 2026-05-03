Evening Shades live @ Butler Bandshell
Evening Shades live @ Butler Bandshell
Indie/Alternative rock band Evening Shades live at the Lithia Park Butler Bandshell! This is a free community concert. Bring your whole family and all your friends and let’s kick the summer off right with some rock n’ roll in the park! 😎
Lithia Park Butler Bandshell
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Evening Shades
5418412364
markthalesmusic@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Evening Shades
markthalesmusic@gmail.com
Lithia Park Butler Bandshell
Winburn WayAshland, Oregon 97520
541.552.6101
oca@sou.edu