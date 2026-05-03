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Evening Shades live @ Butler Bandshell

Evening Shades live @ Butler Bandshell

Indie/Alternative rock band Evening Shades live at the Lithia Park Butler Bandshell! This is a free community concert. Bring your whole family and all your friends and let’s kick the summer off right with some rock n’ roll in the park! 😎

Lithia Park Butler Bandshell
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Evening Shades
5418412364
markthalesmusic@gmail.com
https://eveningshadesmusic.com/

Artist Group Info

Evening Shades
markthalesmusic@gmail.com
https://eveningshadesmusic.com/
Lithia Park Butler Bandshell
Winburn Way
Ashland, Oregon 97520
541.552.6101
oca@sou.edu
https://oca.sou.edu