Enchanted Fall Story Walk

Mistwood's students present an evening of joy for the littlest community members. Follow Toad down an interactive story path as he searches for his lost button, meeting characters and collecting treasures along the way. This candy-free, scare-free fall adventure is suitable for all ages. Admission is $10 a person; babies who are not yet walking are free. More at Mistwoodvillage.org.

(note to JPR staff-- this form did not allow me to change some auto-filled fields: the accurate email contact is info@mistwoodvillage.org, not the email address in the auto-filled field. Also, the event/venue website is: https://sites.google.com/view/mistwood/for-families-and-students/traditions-and-celebrations/fall-story-walk)