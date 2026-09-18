Enchanted Fall Story Walk
Enchanted Fall Story Walk
Mistwood's students present an evening of joy for the littlest community members. Follow Toad down an interactive story path as he searches for his lost button, meeting characters and collecting treasures along the way. This candy-free, scare-free fall adventure is suitable for all ages. Admission is $10 a person; babies who are not yet walking are free. More at Mistwoodvillage.org.
(note to JPR staff-- this form did not allow me to change some auto-filled fields: the accurate email contact is info@mistwoodvillage.org, not the email address in the auto-filled field. Also, the event/venue website is: https://sites.google.com/view/mistwood/for-families-and-students/traditions-and-celebrations/fall-story-walk)
Mistwood Educational Center
$10
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Mistwood Educational Center
707-826-1150
mistwoodeducationalcenter@mistwoodvillage.org
Mistwood Educational Center
1928 Old Arcata RoadBayside , California 95524
707-826-1150
mistwoodeducationalcenter@mistwoodvillage.org