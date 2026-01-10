Emotional Wellbeing: Ancient Wisdom for Modern Challenges

oin acclaimed author and speaker Rabbi Levi Y. Shmotkin for an engaging evening exploring practical tools for emotional wellbeing, resilience, purpose, and healthy living in an increasingly complex world.

Drawing from decades of wisdom and guidance found in more than 20,000 letters from the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Shmotkin will share insights that speak to people of all backgrounds and life experiences. His acclaimed book, Letters for Life, has been featured by major media and praised for its thoughtful approach to navigating life's challenges with clarity, hope, and meaning.