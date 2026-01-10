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Emotional Wellbeing: Ancient Wisdom for Modern Challenges

Emotional Wellbeing: Ancient Wisdom for Modern Challenges

oin acclaimed author and speaker Rabbi Levi Y. Shmotkin for an engaging evening exploring practical tools for emotional wellbeing, resilience, purpose, and healthy living in an increasingly complex world.

Drawing from decades of wisdom and guidance found in more than 20,000 letters from the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Shmotkin will share insights that speak to people of all backgrounds and life experiences. His acclaimed book, Letters for Life, has been featured by major media and praised for its thoughtful approach to navigating life's challenges with clarity, hope, and meaning.

Grizzly Peak Winery
06:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Chabad Jewish Center of Sothern Oregon
5414822778
info@chabadofAshland.org
ChabadofAshland.org
Grizzly Peak Winery
1600 E Nevada St
Ashland, Oregon 97520
541-482-5700
grizzlypeakwines@gmail.com
https://grizzlypeakwinery.com/