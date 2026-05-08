Eliana Summer Music Night - John Ivey

Join us for our first Summer Music Night, an unforgettable evening of live music, wine, and outdoor entertainment. Enjoy a relaxing summer night as John Ivey performs live starting at 6:30 PM.

Pack up the car, gather your friends and family, and come enjoy a fun evening under the stars. Guests are encouraged to bring low lawn chairs or blankets for comfortable outdoor seating.

Tickets are $20 per car. Wine Club Members receive free admission.

We can’t wait to welcome you for a memorable night of live music, great wine, and summer fun!