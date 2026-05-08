Eliana Summer Music Night - John Ivey
Eliana Summer Music Night - John Ivey
Join us for our first Summer Music Night, an unforgettable evening of live music, wine, and outdoor entertainment. Enjoy a relaxing summer night as John Ivey performs live starting at 6:30 PM.
Pack up the car, gather your friends and family, and come enjoy a fun evening under the stars. Guests are encouraged to bring low lawn chairs or blankets for comfortable outdoor seating.
Tickets are $20 per car. Wine Club Members receive free admission.
We can’t wait to welcome you for a memorable night of live music, great wine, and summer fun!
Eliana Wines
$20 per car
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Artist Group Info
John Ivey
Eliana Wines
4360 E Barnett RdMedford, Oregon 97504
5416904350
brian@elianawines.net