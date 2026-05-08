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Eliana Summer Music Night - John Ivey

Eliana Summer Music Night - John Ivey

Join us for our first Summer Music Night, an unforgettable evening of live music, wine, and outdoor entertainment. Enjoy a relaxing summer night as John Ivey performs live starting at 6:30 PM.

Pack up the car, gather your friends and family, and come enjoy a fun evening under the stars. Guests are encouraged to bring low lawn chairs or blankets for comfortable outdoor seating.

Tickets are $20 per car. Wine Club Members receive free admission.

We can’t wait to welcome you for a memorable night of live music, great wine, and summer fun!

Eliana Wines
$20 per car
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026

Artist Group Info

John Ivey
https://johnivey.band/
Eliana Wines
4360 E Barnett Rd
Medford, Oregon 97504
5416904350
brian@elianawines.net
https://www.elianawines.com/