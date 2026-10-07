Eavesdropping on Nature: Voices in the Dark

Have you ever wondered what the night sky sounds like? Join us at the Natural History Museum of Cal Poly Humboldt for a fascinating evening with Cal Poly Humboldt’s resident bat expert, Dr. Joe Szewczak. Joe will take us inside the hidden, high-frequency world of bat echolocation. Discover the tools and methods biologists use to extend our reach into this realm to eavesdrop on bats and know what they are doing and who's doing the talking. Friday, October 23. Held in the classroom behind the museum. 6:30-8:30PM.

This event is free, donations are appreciated. For more information visit our web site at natmus@humboldt.edu or call 707-826-4480

