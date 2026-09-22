Demystifying Acupuncture with Jordan Schreiber, L.Ac : Session #2

Demystifying Acupuncture Session 2 class will dive deeper into the history and the current applications of acupuncture and Chinese Medicine. We will discuss basic theory as preventative medicine and wellness, and ways to stay healthy with the transition to Autumn.

Presenter Bio: Jordan Schreiber, L.Ac., is owner and practitioner of Applegate Acupuncture in Jacksonville, Oregon. Jordan is licensed by the states of Oregon and California, and also nationally, to practice acupuncture and Chinese Medicine and has been since 2006. He sees education as a vital component of empowerment and healing and loves putting these ancient philosophies into clinical practice.

