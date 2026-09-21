Demystifying Acupuncture with Jordan Schreiber L.Ac -Session #1

The Session 1 class will consist of a short discussion and presentation for folks new to or curious about the benefits of this ancient healing art and science. An introductory demonstration of technique and an explanation of the ideas and theory related to Chinese Medicine will be included.

Presenter Bio: by Jordan Schreiber, L.Ac., is owner and practitioner of Applegate Acupuncture in Jacksonville, Oregon. Jordan is licensed by the states of Oregon and California, and also nationally, to practice acupuncture and Chinese Medicine and has been since 2006. He sees education as a vital component of empowerment and healing and loves putting these ancient philosophies into clinical practice.

