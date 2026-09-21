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Daniel Nickels Band at Pheasant Fields Farm Harvest Festival

Daniel Nickels Band at Pheasant Fields Farm Harvest Festival

Southern Oregon’s Daniel Nickels Band brings modern country, Americana and Southern-rock energy to Pheasant Fields Farm’s annual Harvest Festival. Enjoy live music under the walnut tree while exploring the pumpkin patch, corn maze, farm attractions and local marketplace. Music runs from 1–4 PM. Learn more about the band and join the DNB Road Crew for show and music updates at danielnickelsmusic.com.

Pheasant Fields Farm
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Pheasant Fields Farm
5412610571
erin@pheasantff.com
www.pheasantfieldsfarm.com

Artist Group Info

Daniel Nickels Band
danielnickelsmusic@gmail.com
https://danielnickelsmusic.com/
Pheasant Fields Farm
1865 Camp Baker Rd
Medford, Oregon 97501
541-261-0571
erin@pheasantff.com
www.pheasantfieldsfarm.com