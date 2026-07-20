Daddy Long Legs the Musical ~ One Eleven Theatre Company

One Eleven Theatre Company in Grants Pass is excited to announce their very first Outdoor Summer Musical, "Daddy Long Legs,” playing this August 21st-29th, 2026 at River Valley Redwood’s Outdoor Amphitheatre (2193 Midway Ave in Grants Pass)! Enjoy "theatre under the stars" with the opportunity to bring a picnic or purchase food for the perfect date night or family outing! The venue opens at 6:00PM, with all shows starting at 7:30PM.

History: “Daddy Long Legs” is a heartwarming and romantic Cinderella story about a witty and winsome young woman and her mysterious benefactor, based on the classic novel by Jean Webster. Previously this treasured novel inspired many film adaptations, including a 1955 film starring Fred Astaire and Leslie Caron. The 2015 musical features music and lyrics by Tony Award-nominated composer/lyricist, Paul Gordon (Jane Eyre), and Tony-winning librettist/director, John Caird (Les Misérables). Our production will be brought to life by the Producer & Director of our recent production of “Anastasia,” supported by local designers & creatives. As our first Outdoor Summer Musical, “Daddy Long Legs” is sure to enchant young and old alike with its joyful and heartwarming story, talented cast, live band, as well as the outdoor setting being the perfect backdrop for a “family picnic,” “romantic date night,” or “girls night out!”

Synopsis: Jerusha Abbott is the “Oldest Orphan in the John Grier Home” until a secret patron decides to send her to college to be educated as a writer. Required to write him a letter once a month, she is never to know the benefactor’s identity – so she invents one for him: Daddy Long Legs. Although she knows that he will never respond to her letters, she grows more and more fond of this elusive and kindly “old” gentleman. But another relationship soon begins to develop in Jerusha’s life. Jervis Pendleton is the well-do-do young uncle of one of Jerusha’s roommates, who introduces her to a world of literature, travel and adventure. Through her correspondence with Daddy Long Legs and her growing intimacy with Jervis, Jerusha’s letters chronicle her emergence as a delightfully independent “New American Woman.” Yet, there is one startling fact that Jerusha has yet to uncover – a fact that will change her life forever.

The Team: Our production stars Rachel Kostrna (recently seen in “Oliver!” with One Eleven Theatre and “Twelfth Night” with Rogue Valley Shakespeare Company) as Jerusha Abbott and Josh Krull (recently seen in “Anastasia” with One Eleven Theatre and “Every Christmas Story Ever Told” at Barnstormers Theatre) as Jervis Pendleton. The creative minds behind the show include Erica Bury as Director, Tianna Eddy as Producer, and Katie Jarvis Shomler as Music Director.

Venue Information: One Eleven Theatre would like to thank River Valley Church’s Redwood Campus for opening their space to our team and our community for this special show! Please feel free to arrive early to enjoy your own picnic or purchase food from the available food trucks. (Food info coming soon on our website). No alcohol or other substances are permitted on the property. Seating is available in two sections: To sit in the front section, please bring a blanket or a low-to-the-ground chair. The upper sections will have chair seating available. Bring your own chair or use one of the plastic chairs provided! Please call us with any questions: 541-450-9070 or email us at: oneeleventheatre@gmail.com

Ticket Information: Tickets are General Admission but there is an option to select a “low mobility” seat location. Tickets cost $20, with an Opening Night special price of $18 (August 21st only). Tickets are available now at www.OneElevenTheatreCompany.com and will also be available at the venue starting at 6:00PM on show days.

Showtimes:

Friday, August 21st, 7:30PM (Opening Night Special!)

Saturday, August 22nd, 7:30PM

Thursday, August 27th, 7:30PM

Friday, August 28th, 7:30PM

Saturday, August 29th, 7:30PM

Venue opens at 6:00PM for early picnicking!

Location:

River Valley Redwood’s Outdoor Amphitheatre

(2193 Midway Ave, Grants Pass, OR 97527)

Contact:

oneeleventheatre@gmail.com