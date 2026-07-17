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Da' Yas Park Volunteer Day!

Da' Yas Park Volunteer Day!

🌱 Join us on Saturday, August 8th for a morning of gardening at Da' Yas Park! We will meet at the California St. Entrance of the park to work on the native planters along the paths.
⏰Drop in anytime between 9am-11am. All supplies are provided. This is a family friendly event, but minors must have a parent or guardian present.
Please reach out to Hannah at hatwood@eurekaca.gov with any questions.

Da' Yas Park
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

City of Eureka- Community Services
7074414218
hatwood@eurekaca.gov
EmpowerEureka.com
Da' Yas Park
2605 Pine Street
Eureka, California 95501