Da' Yas Park Gardening- Volunteer Month!

🌱 Celebrate Volunteer Month with a morning of gardening at Da' Yas Park! We will meet at the California St. Entrance of the park to work on the native planters along the paths on Saturday, September 19th from 9am-11am. Drop in anytime, tools provided.

🍕Volunteers who attend will get a free pizza lunch at the event!

‼️As part of our volunteer appreciation month, volunteers who attend all 4 events in Volunteer Month will be entered into the Grand Prize drawing for a chance to win a $250 Pierson’s Building Center gift card! There will be opportunities for additional prizes available throughout the month.

➡️Check out the rest of the events happening during our September Volunteer Month!

🌱• Saturday, Sept 5th-Old Town Beautification from 9am-10:30am (meet at Eureka Welcome Center 108 F St)

🌲• Saturday, Sept 12th-Sequoia Park Ivy League from 9am-1pm (meet at Glatt and T St)

🦢• Saturday, Sept 19th- Da' Yas Park from 9am-11am (2605 Pine St.)

🍔• Saturday, Sept 26th – Volunteer Appreciation BBQ & Party at Sequoia Park Gazebo from 12pm-3pm

We hope to see you there! Thank you volunteers for making Eureka such a vibrant community.

Are you interested in starting your own volunteer group or donating for our volunteer events? Contact 707-441-4218 or hatwood@eurekaca.gov