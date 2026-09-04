Crisis Workshop

Please join us for a workshop on understanding and responding to people in crisis. We’ll explore ways to better engage with individuals experiencing homelessness, mental illness, substance abuse, trauma, and other challenges. These skills can also help us respond with greater understanding and compassion to family members and others who may be going through a difficult time. Amey Broeker, former Executive Director of the Ashland Community Food Bank, will lead the workshop. Everyone is welcome! If you plan on attending, please email the church office before 2 pm September 17, so that we have enough handouts: office@trinitychurchashland.org.

For more information, please see https://www.trinitychurchashland.org, contact office@trinitychurchashland.org or call 541-201-3418

Street parking available

