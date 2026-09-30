Contra dance caller's workshop

Do you like to dance? Do you enjoy social activities that include movement and live music? Then Contra Dance is for you! And if you have interest not only in dancing, but also in helping other folks to learn, or possibly starting a dance in your own area, then this upcoming Callers' Workshop is for you!

Stacy Rose is not only an experienced contra and square dance caller, musician, and international folk dancer, she also is experienced in teaching others how to call contras, squares, and other forms of folk dance. We are extremely lucky that she has agreed to come to Scott Valley the first weekend of November to provide this workshop. If you are interested, contact me to sign up!

We also will need folks to come and dance on the evening of November 8th, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., so that folks who have taken the workshop and are eager to start practicing their new skills will have an opportunity to do so. Please plan to attend, to support the new callers!

