Community Works Ambassadors Meeting

Ambassadors gatherings are designed to bring our community together through meaningful conversations, education, and opportunities to engage more deeply with the work happening at Community Works. Whether you have attended before or are joining us for the first time, we would love to have you there.

Please RSVP to emcewen@community-works.org if you plan to attend.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month - a time to recognize the importance of mental wellness, reduce stigma, and encourage conversations that help build stronger, more supportive communities. We invite you to join us for our next Community Works Ambassadors gathering on Thursday, May 21, for an evening centered around connection, awareness, and learning.

This month, we are honored to welcome Nikki Day, LCSW, founder of Vivant Counseling, LLC, as our guest speaker. Nikki is a licensed clinical social worker and therapist who has worked in community mental health, group practices, and private practice settings since 2019.

Through her work, Nikki supports individuals navigating depression, anxiety, trauma, and life transitions, with specialized experience supporting members of the LGBTQIA+ community and survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

Earlier this year, she expanded her professional licensure to include both Utah and Nevada, helping broaden access to mental health care across multiple states.

Nikki will share insight into the importance of accessible mental health care, trauma-informed support, and the role community connection plays in healing and resilience. Her experience and perspective align deeply with the mission of Community Works and the individuals we serve every day.