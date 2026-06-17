Community Works Ambassadors meeting

Ambassadors' gatherings are designed to bring our community together through meaningful conversations, education, and opportunities to engage more deeply with the work happening at Community Works. Whether you have attended before or are joining us for the first time, we would love to have you there.

We are wrapping up our third year of thoughtful conversations, volunteer service, and community engagement as Community Works Ambassadors. After a brief summer break, our meetings will resume on Thursday, September 17, 2026.

As part of our June meeting, we will recognize Pride Month and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, which occurred on June 15. Together, we will explore how violence and abuse impact vulnerable populations, including LGBTQ+ individuals and older adults, and discuss ways our community can continue to raise awareness, challenge misconceptions, and support survivors.

