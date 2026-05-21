Comedy Through the Centuries with Robin Engel

From the biting satire of ancient Greece and the iconic wit of Shakespeare, to the golden age of TV variety hours and today’s chaotic internet memes—humor has always been humanity’s favorite mirror. But have you ever stopped to wonder why we laugh? Or how a punchline from the 1800s stacks up against a modern TikTok?

Whether you’re a die-hard comedy fan who has watched the entertainment landscape transform, or a history buff curious about the roots of wit, this event is for you!

Event Highlights:

• A Journey Through Time: Discover how what makes us giggle has evolved over centuries.

• The Science of Funny: Explore the fascinating psychology and mechanics behind a great punchline.

• Comedy as a Catalyst: See how humor has spent generations challenging social norms and bringing people together.

Speaker Bio: Robin Engel is a lifelong educator who has taught practically every grade level under the sun. Before retiring to Oregon from Arizona, Robin spent time under the spotlight performing stand-up comedy. She has dedicated a lifetime to exploring the history, heart, and hilarious mechanics of laughter—making her the perfect guide for this comedic time-travel adventure!

