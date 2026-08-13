Comedy for a Cause - Wright's Fire fundraiser

Join us for a night of comedy and fundraising for the victims and first responders of the Wright's Spring Fire in Klamath County. Comedy by Phat Joe, music by Klamath Falls' own Micah Lambert and the Fuzzy Slippers band, with Retro Room Records emcees Jimmy Turner and Ryan Wheelock hosting. We will be playing stupid games for great prizes and stuffing donations into a vehicle provided by Lithia Auto Center! Bring donations of cases of water, gift cards, new sleeping bags new toiletries, new towels, non-perishable snacks, box fans, and air filters.